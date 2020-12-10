THUMBS UP to some good neighbors for helping some local charitable organizations.
Spirit Aerosystems employees and UAW Local 1558 union members donated a total of $35,000 to E-Angels and The TLC Wig Closet.
UAW Local 1558 union members donated $20,000 to E-Angels, which helps meet the essential needs of children year-round.
Spirit Aerosystem employees donated $15,000 from their Good Neighbor Fund to The TLC Wig Closet, which meets needs of cancer victims through the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation.
We thank the generous people involved in making the donations to help local nonprofits with selfless missions to help our neighbors.
The membership normally makes a $5,000 donation each year, but wanted to make more of an impact this holiday season with the McAlester Spirit Aerosystem plan set to close in 2021.
"At the membership meeting we discussed about making an impact this year," UAW Local 1558 President Joel Snow said. "Due to the closing of the plant, we quadrupled the donation."
We applaud everyone involved in approving the sizeable donations and hope the spirit of giving continues this holiday season.
•••
THUMBS UP to organizers of the 45th Annual Community Christmas Dinner for continuing to make it happen this year.
The Community Christmas Dinner is an annual free meal event set for Dec. 25 and is open to any McAlester or Krebs resident — without any age or income guidelines.
Meals will be delivered — with no sit-down meals, or pickup or carryout orders being available.
Any McAlester or Krebs resident who wants to participate can register by phone at 918-421-2920.
Registration is also available online at McAlesterChristmas.com by inputting a name; optional email; phone number and address.
We also urge anyone willing to volunteer to get involved by calling the number.
Our community continues showing support for each other and we hope that continues with people volunteering through this event.
Anyone wishing to donate to the event can mail it to McAlester Community Christmas; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74502. Checks should be made out to McAlester Community Christmas.
•••
THUMBS UP to organizers and volunteers preparing for the J. Michael Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway set for Saturday.
The annual free Christmas toy giveaway draws hundreds to McAlester each year — and this year's event has precautions against community spread of COVID-19.
McAlester High School student Reed Marcum, his mother, Angie Miller, and his stepfather, McAlester attorney J. Michael Miller, organize the annual event with several family members and volunteers.
This year's event is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday and will be a drive-through event at Ragan Auto at 306 E. Wyandotte Ave. in McAlester.
Organizers said it was never a question if they would host the events this year amid the pandemic — just how to do it safely.
Those in line must stay in their vehicle, while volunteers and anyone walking in line must wear a mask.
We applaud their efforts and hope the event only spreads Christmas cheer.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.