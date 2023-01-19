An upcoming election offers people a chance to get involved with the Pittsburg County Free Fair.
Three seats will soon up for election on Pittsburg County Free Fair Board of Directors — one each for Pittsburg County Commission District 1, District 2 and District 3.
Anyone interested in filing as a candidate must be a registered voter, and must be a registered voter in the County Commission District for which the candidate is seeking office.
Candidates can file from Monday, Feb. 13 to Friday, Feb. 17 anytime between 8 a.m. and5 p.m. in Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell’s office on the first floor of the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
The election will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in Room 209 on the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center. Any registered voter in the district where the seat is up for election can vote. For District 1, any registered voter in District 1. For District 2, any registered voter in District 2, etc.
Patty Mason holds the District 1 seat, Danny Haynes is in District 2, and the District 3 representative is Shannon Stacey — who was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Donnie Stacks.
The board includes nine members and they work year round for the Pittsburg County Free Fair, which this year is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 and 9. They also are responsible for the payout of the prizes to winners at the fair.
This is a great way for anyone wanting to get involved with the free fair to do so.
Many students, children and families enjoy the fair each year — and we hope it continues to succeed as a fun thing for our community to enjoy.
