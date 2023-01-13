Education is vital for a thriving community.
Most would agree children are our most precious resource — so logically, that would mean education should be a top priority.
Communities with good schools flourish and draw new businesses. Corporations and businesses looking to build or expand in a new community often first ask about the quality of schools. Of course they look at conditions of streets and roads, parks, public spaces, and other venues while diversity and inclusion become increasingly part of the conversations.
But education is foundational in moving our community forward.
Some government officials seemingly want to privatize education to only benefit the wealthy and destroy public education, but we can all do various things to ensure that doesn’t happen and to help give our community has a brighter future.
It might be too late for anyone to file as a school board candidate in the upcoming election — but it’s never too late to prepare for the next cycle. Election come around every year and board seat sometimes unexpectedly become vacant.
McAlester Public Schools is receiving applications until Feb.1 to fill the vacant District No. 1 seat.
Board members said they plan to discuss and interview applicants in executive session before returning to open session during the Feb. 13 meeting to vote on an appointee.
State law dictates school board must appoint someone to fill the unexpired term.
Oklahoma law states eligible candidates must have resided in the district for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period and be a registered voter at an address in the district for at least six months preceding the the first day of the filing period.
Candidates must have received a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency.
Officials said anyone who lives in District No. 1 and is interested in serving on the board can request an application from Lori Few via email at lfew@mcalester.k12.ok.us, or in-person at MPS Central Office at 200 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester.
A board seat map is available online at https://www.mcalester.k12.ok.us/280151_2.
We can also ensure the future of our local public schools by voting in bond proposition elections.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center that will double as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
The facility is scheduled to be completed in May.
Crowder Public Schools is putting a $490,000 school bond proposition to a vote of the people Feb. 14.
We believe propositions aimed to improve the services and education provides to our community’s children are well worth voting to approve.
Our community can also invest in education through a campaign to renovate the McAlester Public Library.
Organizers continue working to fully fund a massive renovation project at the library — with the Puterbaugh Foundation, the Southeast Oklahoma Library System board, and the city of McAlester committing $1.5 million to the project already. Pittsburg County commissioners heard a presentation over the project but have yet to decide on any commitment.
But SEOLS and MPL officials initiated a public campaign for any of us to donate any amount.
We can get involved in schools in other ways too — volunteering for a bake sale, starting a car pool, donating classroom supplies, and so much more.
Our children’s education is important and we should take interest, be active, and help ensure a bright future for our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.