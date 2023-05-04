A donor garden recently dedicated to McAlester Patrolman Joseph Barlow will help honor his memory.
Barlow’s family members recently helped unveil a plaque at the McAlester Regional Health Center’s donor garden with his badge and badge number along with an inscription.
“May this garden serve as a reminder of Officer Joseph Barlow’s bravery, generosity, and commitment to making the world a better place,” it reads.
Barlow died on March 20 at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa after succumbing to injuries received in a head-on collision during a March 17 escort for fallen McAlester Police Captain Richard Parker.
Organizers said a recent ceremony held at MRHC’s main entrance honored Barlow’s bravery, generosity, and commitment to the community and his final act of selflessness — organ donation.
Life Share Oklahoma said Barlow donated his liver, heart, pancreas, and kidney, which had the potential to save up to four lives.
Howard said former MRHC employee Dorothy Crone reached out to him and helped establish the hospital’s first Organ and Tissue Donor Garden outside the hospital’s main entrance. He said the garden had yet to be dedicated in anyone’s honor and it was fitting to honor Barlow.
The hospital CEO said becoming an organ donor is a “special class of bravery” and when people check that box, they are making a selfless decision to affect someone’s else life long after death.
“I hope in honoring Officer Barlow in this garden, his story will live on, and his bravery will live on to motivate others to participate in such a selfless act of giving,” Howard said.
The garden is a great way to honor the fallen officer with a physical reminder of his service to the community.
But Barlow’s legacy will last forever in our community.
