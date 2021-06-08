It's nice having fun things to do in our community.
Hartshorne held a street racing event last weekend; the second in a series of concert festivals is set for downtown McAlester this weekend, and lots of things are scheduled in the coming weeks in our community.
COVID-19 cases have become more manageable and we urge people to get vaccinated — but it feels like we're getting closer to normal as summer approaches.
Our community has several events coming up to celebrate good food, good music, and good times, along with holidays and commemorative days as we all start to enjoy the summer weather.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in downtown McAlester is set for June 12 and will feature John Fullbright and Stephen Speaks in the second of three music concerts for the summer. The event is free and will offer food trucks and a beer garden.
Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater in Eufaula offer concerts every weekend — including Christy Molasky on June 12, The Brad Duvall Band on June 19, Bo Posey Band on June 26, Stoney LaRue and Jason Boland on July 4, Mason Jar Revival Band on July 17, Bottoms Up Band on July 24, and the Deadweight Band on July 31.
What About Bob’s Chuckwagon Races are scheduled for June 10-13 in Wilburton, where the Robbers Cave State Antique Tractor and Implement Show is scheduled for June 19.
Several fun activities are set to commemorate Juneteenth on June 19 at McAlester's Michael J. Hunter Park. Organizers said carnival games will available for children; cornhole and basketball competitions are being discussed, and talent shows are in the works.
Many more activities are set for July across our communities and we're excited to have fun things to do in the area.
That excitement motivated us to bring back our "To Do This Weekend" features on the front page and online every Tuesday to spotlight fun things going on around our community.
We will roundup as many community events possible to include on these features each week.
If you know of something fun coming up in the next few weeks, let us know about it ahead of time so we can spotlight it.
And of course, go have some local fun.
