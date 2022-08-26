A free event returns in the coming months to offer another fun thing to do in our community.
Last year's inaugural Ribtoberfest brought people to downtown McAlester for a food competition and offered a free block-party style event for our community and visitors.
Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee, said the great response led organizers to bring back Ribtoberfest — set for Nov. 5 in downtown McAlester along Choctaw Avenue between Fifth and Third Streets.
Organizers created a Facebook event on the Grillmarks Festival Series account with all available information and updates for Ribtoberfest, which is sponsored by Big V Feeds and Simply Country Ranch.
The Oktoberfest-style event is an addition to the Grillmarks Festival Series — a steak competition with more fun games, tons of free treats for people to try and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Competitors can enter with a $125 fee that covers all competitions and includes two T-shirts, foil pans, gloves and gifts.
The ribs will be judged based on taste, texture, and appearance — with the winner awarded $2,000.
This year's Best Bite Challenge is a beef slider competition ground chuck from Simply Country Ranch's Highland-Angus cattle. First place in the Best Bite Challenge will win $1,500.
Organizers also plan to award $1,000 to the winner of a people's choice category — with details on how the contest works to be released at a later date.
But you don't have to compete to enjoy the event.
Live music, games, biergartens, college football on the big screen, and lots of fun and food will be available for free.
It's a fun event and we look forward to seeing people there.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
