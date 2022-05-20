THUMBS UP to everyone involved in making a program offering free books to children a reality.
Children up to 5 years old in Pittsburg County can get a new book for free after some local residents, the McAlester Public Library, and the Friends of the McAlester Public Library partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
And after each child signs up for the program — they qualify for a new book every month until they exit the program after their fifth year.
The program is part of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library that the renowned singer-songwriter started with the goal of inspiring a love of books and reading in all children from a very young age.
Local resident Caroline Russell and her friend Robin Woodley were “fired up” to meet with the other organizations in the hopes of bringing the program to Pittsburg County before it came to fruition.
“This is a way to make a meaningful impact," Russell said. "It's not income-based. Every child has the same opportunity."
We agree.
This program has potential to make a huge impact for the children in our community as it gives them the opportunity to start reading at an early age — and it’s free.
Children can receive a personalized book that will be mailed directly to their home after parents or caregivers register through the program.
Organizers said they already had more than 400 signed up earlier this week and hope the number continues to rise.
Census data shows 2,616 children no older than 5 in Pittsburg County — and the group wants to continue reaching those children through the program.
Organizers said the first books will arrive in June and if a home has multiple children registered, each will received an age-appropriate book.
Children in the program will first receive "The Little Engine That Could” and the last book will be "Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!"
Registration is easy to do online or through the mail.
Forms can be picked up, completed and returned to the McAlester Public Library — or anyone can sign up easily online at imaginationlibrary.com. It will ask for your ZIP code, she said, to determine eligibility. Russell and Woodley said all of the ZIP codes in Pittsburg County should be approved for registration to participate.
MPL Manager Heath Stanfield said the library is glad to be involved.
"One can't overestimate early literacy — it's a game changer," he said.
Imagination Library is a great opportunity for our community to start our children reading early.
We encourage our community to register for this program and applaud everyone involved in making it happen.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.