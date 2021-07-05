Some scooters coming to McAlester will be free as a bird to the city.
McAlester city councilors recently voted to authorize Mayor John Browne to sign a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides, Inc. to deploy up to 75 electric standup scooters in the city.
This is an interesting idea that we think is worth a try and the best thing about the agreement — it's free to the city.
Bird Rides, Inc. is a vehicle sharing company founded in 2017 focusing on electric standup scooters.
The city’s MOU states electric standing scooters shall be governed by the rules applying to bicycles and are to be ridden on streets, bike lands and bike paths.
Many have since voiced concern about the possibility of the scooters being littered throughout the city.
As per the agreement, that responsibility will fall on the local Bird Rides franchisee and not upon the city to maintain the scooters.
That means the city will not have to pay workers to get any scooters left strewn about, nor will the city have to pay for repairs to the scooters.
We firmly believe that if Bird Rides scooters come to town, everyone who uses them should return them properly to their parking spots.
We also believe that everyone should pick up after themselves to keep our city clean, which extends beyond the scooters — we shouldn't litter in public parks, we shouldn't spray-paint private businesses, we shouldn't dump trash on a back road just to get it out of sight.
We should all take pride in our community and do our part to keep it beautiful.
But the responsibility of maintaining and recovering scooters will not fall on the city — nor will any costs, as per the agreement.
Scooters will also help reduce walk time in the city, offer those who can't afford a car some affordable transportation as needed, make traveling in the city more fun.
So we're glad the councilors moved forward with it.
It's free to the city — meaning it's free to us taxpayers — and Bird must provide proof of insurance to the city, per the agreement.
New Bird users must download the app, sign a user agreement, verify an age of at least 18, add a credit card, and complete educational tutorials on how to operate the scooters.
Bird charges $1 to start and a per-minute fee with averages around $5 per ride, the company states.
If citizens and the city don't like the scooters after testing it out, either party can terminate the agreement at any time.
So let's give the bird a ride.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
