OUR VIEW: Football preview takes off Saturday

This year's football magazine is ready for takeoff.
The McAlester News-Capital's annual football season preview is set to publish in Saturday's print edition of the newspaper.
This year's preview again offers information about teams in our area heading into the upcoming season, with a theme playing off the blockbuster movie "Top Gun: Maverick."
Our cover imitates a poster design concept for the movie — including a player from each of the teams in our coverage area.
A promotional video set to post Friday features a parody of the movie with a player from each of the teams in our area highlighted with clips from last year and scenes from the start of practices this year.
We invited players from each of the teams in our coverage area for a fun media day with photos and videos. Most have been posted online over the past month and will appear in the magazine inserted in Saturday's edition.
We hope the players had as much fun with it as our staff.
This magazine is a product of hard work from sports editor Derek Hatridge, staff writer Derrick James, page designer Dawnyal Hill, special contributor Sierra Ellis, advertising representatives Connie Poole and Jana Weddle, and the entire team.
The staff worked toward the goal of making this yet another awesome product shining a light on some good things in our community.
We put together stories, cool design art, photos, videos and more to highlights this year's teams — but none of it would be possible without support from the community and interest in our local teams.
Our staff strives to shine a light on the success of our local athletes in as many schools and many sports possible.
We also work to feature students for their academic achievements, people working to make our community a better place, and as many of the good things happening in our community.
Our mission continues to be serving the public with watchdog journalism, but these special types of projects present an opportunity to spotlight local student-athletes in the upcoming season.
This magazine provides a ton of information about our local players so pick up a copy and enjoy — with or without Aviator sunglasses.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
