This year has been tough on community businesses and we want to help.
We started running spotlights on local businesses with a spot on our front page to help spread the word or reintroduce people to them — all for free to the businesses.
These are similar to our “5 Things to Know” and appear in the same spot on the front page once per week in a feature called “Community business.”
We have a vested interest in our community, including how local businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our goal is to help local business owners with a free way to introduce or reintroduce themselves to our community with a little information about their business and a picture to put faces with names.
We ask businesses to answer the following questions in a “Community business” feature:
• What’s your business name?
• What do you offer?
• Where can we find you?
• Who are the owners?
• Why did you choose our community for your business?
Business owners have no more than 100 words per answer so we can fit the information on the front page.
They can also send us a picture of themselves in or around their business to help people associate faces and names.
Some News-Capital employees will be going to businesses to gauge their interest in participating in “Community business.”
We hope this helps our friends, neighbors and families operating and working at businesses in our community.
Our employees go to the same churches, stores and schools as you do, so we want to ensure that our community thrives.
We’re all in this together.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.