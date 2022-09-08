An upcoming fall festival will bring tons of fun things to do.
Lauren and Ben Denny, owners of Simply Country Ranch, said they were excited to bring back their fall festival with this year’s Country Music Festival set for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
“We’ll do all of the main fall fun — we’re going to have a train ride, we’ve got a zip line, a jumbo slide, pumpkin launching and a mechanical bull,” Lauren said.
Simply Country Ranch — at 7838 Krebs Lake Road in McAlester — recently won Oklahoma’s top award for AgriTourism and is popular on social media — with 655,000 followers on TikTok and more than 2,900 likes on Facebook featuring videos of the owners and the animals on the ranch.
The Dennys started the ranch in 2020 after moving from Idaho to land in McAlester that’s been in the family for about seven generations.
Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford, Big V Feed Center and the city of McAlester all sponsored this year’s Country Music Festival — which the Dennys said will open at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 with lots of activities.
They started the fall festival last year with children enjoying the pumpkin launching event — which returns this year in addition to a pumpkin patch, pie eating contests, farm animals, and other fall-themed activities.
A western-themed saloon will open with McAlester’s BierKraft brewery and Angel’s Diner offering drinks before the music starts.
Friday’s musical lineup includes Jim Calhoun, McAlester fireman and musician Landon Walker, plus Oklahoma native and Nashville country artist Justin Adams.
Saturday entertainment will go all day with dancers from local dance studios, local youth bands, and more.
Local bands Country Junction and Kinlock will open the evening concert for Derek Jones, an Indiana-based country-rock musician and Navy veteran.
Tickets cost $15 for Friday and Saturday, $25 for entire weekend and children younger than 5 enter for free. Military personnel and veterans enter free of charge.
It sounds like a fun time for people in our community to enjoy fall-theme festivities and spending time together.
We hope everyone who can do so enjoys the fall festival and concerts.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.