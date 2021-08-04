Two back-to-school giveaway events this week will help students and their families start the year with less stress.
Shared Blessings will host its Back-to-School Bash from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ at 1700 S. Main St. in McAlester. It offers children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, food and fun.
The annual J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at 323 1/2 E. Carl Albert Pkwy in McAlester. It offers free school supplies in more than 5,000 backpacks.
Organizers of both events decided to partner this year in order to help more local children start the year with less stress.
“We thought ‘what could we do to be different’ so we focused on clothes, hygiene items, things like that. Both events really help children in our area," Shared Blessings Director of Operations Joey Clark told us.
"It's great for both of us so we can help more people," said Reed Marcum, a J. Michael Miller Bookbag Giveaway organizer.
We applaud organizers for their willingness to coordinate these events to help our community's children.
Both events helped countless students with school supplies and more over the past few years and we hope they continue to grow.
Reed, a McAlester High School junior, organizes the annual J. Michael Miller Bookbag Giveaway with his stepdad, J. Michael Miller, his mom, Angie, and the help of volunteers to give students a bag full of school supplies.
The first giveaway provided roughly 1,000 bags — with more than 12,000 given away in the past four years.
Reed told us more individuals and businesses donated this year so every student will get a back bag, when in previous years some would receive a drawstring bag.
The event also honors the memory of Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who died of complications resulting from pediatric cancer in 2018.
Solidaritus Health in McAlester will also offer a free, noninvasive screening that detects certain types of brain cancer to any child at the event.
The Pittsburg County Health Department will also provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at the event.
This is a great way to help the community jumpstart the academic year with free school supplies and medical services.
Shared Blessings has a history of providing for students in need throughout our community that it will continue with this year's Back-to-School Bash.
The event started in 2003 with about 400 people and now hosts about 1,200 each year to offer children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, food and fun.
Shared Blessings started in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month through community partners.
We applaud everyone involved in making these events successful.
The mission of helping our community's children start the academic year with everything they need is righteous and we hope they continue to grow.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
