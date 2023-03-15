Students buzzed with excitement in a crowded room with big screens and tons of technology — highlighting the opportunities and ever-growing popularity of esports.
Eleven schools competed Friday in the first Oklahoma Scholastic Esports state qualifier tournament hosted at McAlester High School in the Southeast Smash Bros. qualifier.
Players competed in a double-elimination tournament on several BenQ boards and projector screens spread across the Puterbaugh room in the Lucy Smith Center.
Cords, wires, and gaming systems seemed meticulously in order — and the students set it all up.
“I didn’t have to do much of it because the students did it,” said Amy Shaw, McAlester STEM teacher and esports coach.
McAlester started an esports program two years ago and it presents a bevy of opportunity for students.
Esports can lead students to pursue myriad career paths — game design, game management, facility planning, event management, esport business consulting, and more. The gaming industry also hires sales representatives, software engineers, communications specialists, content producer, managers, reporters and more.
Zip Recruiter shows the esports average salary is $65,307, with salaries ranging from $37,000 to $127,000 depending on job market, skill level and work experience.
Esports expands career opportunities for students, keeps them engaged, and offers an extracurricular activity to competitive gamers.
More than 150 schools participate in OKSE — which regulates gameplay and tournaments, and sets academic standards for students to be eligible to participate.
Qualifier tournaments occur each month and two McAlester gamers previously qualified for the OKSE Smash Bros. state tournament — which is scheduled for April 1 at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
McAlester hosted 11 teams Friday, including Atoka, Broken Bow, Buffalo Valley, Glenpool, Hugo, Idabel, Panama, Poteau, Spiro, Tushka, and Weleetka.
Ralph Pardillo — who previously qualified for state and keeps playing to improve his seeding — finished second in the McAlester tournament, while several McAlester gamers finished strong.
“I’m a happy coach,” Shaw said. “I don’t know what else I could want, except for all of them to qualify.”
This is a great option for gamers looking to make it as a professional — but it’s great for students across the board.
