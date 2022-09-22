THUMBS UP to everyone involved in improving our community's parks.
Our last edition of McAlester Living magazine took a look at the city of McAlester's parks and the upgrades to Michael J. Hunter Park — and officials' plans to create a network of outstanding parks with connecting trails.
Michael J. Hunter was born Nov. 2, 1946 and became the first McAlester native to die in the Vietnam War while trying to save a fellow soldier on March 15, 1967. He received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions.
City workers and a citizen-led initiative started focusing efforts a few years ago to improve 7.6-acre park named in Hunter's honor — including the city's biggest splash pad, pavilions, picnic tables, new restrooms, refurbished basketball courts, two new pickleball courts, and more.
Local artist Ernest Russell also finished a large mural that pays respect to Hunter and Vietnam War veterans at the park.
Workers also improved drainage, removed more glass, added parking, and upgraded other conditions at the park in the massive project.
We've applauded the citizen-led group and city workers for their work to honor hunter through upgrades at the park named in his honor.
We hope this massive effort does not go unnoticed in our community as it gives our children and neighbors a place to play and cool down in the summer, while adding a place for us to join together for fun events.
But there is more work to be done — and more work ongoing.
City crews are working to upgrade Rotary Park. The park originated from an idea from the late Bob Saunier — a longtime Rotarian who got the local Rotary Club and the city onboard to develop the site as a park.
Workers did an overlay on the walking trail, added exercise equipment that is ADA-accessible, installed an outdoor drinking fountain, and made drainage improvements at the park.
City officials also continue discussions over connecting parks with waterway trails.
These are only part of the city's plans and work done in recent years to improve our parks and connect them with walkways.
We thank city officials for working to improve our quality of life with great parks for us to gather for various events, outdoor equipment at the tracks so we can get in better shape, and giving us all more things to do.
Our community is better together and city parks offer a place for us to gather for a variety of things. We hope everyone enjoys the parks and notices the work done to improve our quality of life.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
