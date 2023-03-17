THUMBS UP to Emerson Elementary students and staff for helping our community.
The McAlester elementary school recently collected donations of cereal boxes to provide for local food banks in a Cereal Box Domino Challenge.
“We had 360 boxes of cereal to donate to the food banks here in McAlester,” teacher Kelley Burmeier announced March 7 to the students, who cheered and clapped.
The school’s Cereal Box Domino Challenge called on students to bring cereal boxes to line the halls and be knocked down like dominoes.
Burmeier counted down and then knocked down the first cereal box before following along as each one fell into the next through the McAlester school hallway, ending in a circle at the cafeteria with wide-eyed students cheering again.
Teachers used the fun demonstration to teach lessons inside the classroom and keep students engaged — and this is a great example of how public school educators go above and beyond to teach our children.
This project teaches community service and to be mindful of our neighbors in need.
“We’ve been trying to instill in our students a sense of community, help out your community and giving back,” Emerson Principal Cindy Kemp said.
Students and staff helped pick up the boxes and put them away in a classroom to be delivered at a later date.
Children smiled as they helped each other carry the boxes, some with a couple and others with a couple too many to carry without toppling over.
Thanks to all who participated to make this project a success.
“And we want to make it even bigger next,” Burmeier said.
Same here.
