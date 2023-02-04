Any investment in our community is worth a discussion.
McAlester Mayor John Browne told us he hopes to form a new committee with the goal of reviving discussions on a potential Downtown Tax Increment Financing district.
He is also considering revisiting some codes and regulations for historic buildings in downtown.
We think any idea with the goal of improving our city is worth at least a conversation.
The city of McAlester previously formed a Downtown TIF Committee, but a TIF district never came to fruition after a number of meetings and the committee hasn’t met in several years.
Browne said he hopes a new committee will be able to move forward in seeing what a TIF district could accomplish in downtown.
He said the next step will be to send letters in the next 30 days to taxing entities that benefit from sales or ad valorem taxes — city of McAlester, Pittsburg County, McAlester Public Schools, the Kiamichi Technology Center, the McAlester Public Library and the Pittsburg County Health Department. The city council would have to approve representatives on the committee.
Another part of the discussions is revisiting codes and regulations to ensure that renovating historic buildings in downtown wouldn’t make a potential project impossible.
Browne said he envisions the TIF district to include “the alley south of Carl Albert Parkway, down to the south side of Wyandotte Avenue, from the west side of Main Street, to the east side of Sixth Street.”
He said that area includes 53 properties either vacant or underdeveloped, so a TIF district could spur development.
TIF funds could potentially be used as a grant or loan to help qualifying businesses, or for beautification.
It’s worth a conversation if the goal of this committee is help economic development and beautify our county seat’s downtown area.
The city/county highway TIF committee led to an agreement with Burk Collins & Company that resulted in the Shops at McAlester retail shopping center at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
Collins agreed to construct the new shopping center at his own expense in return for 90% of the city’s and county’s share of sales tax revenue collected at the highway shopping center, for five years of until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
Sales tax collections increased at the Shops in McAlester and in downtown since the shopping center opened last March.
We aren’t arguing for or against a Downtown TIF District at this point. It’s early in the process.
But we believe a rising tide lifts all boats and this committee is worth a conversation.
