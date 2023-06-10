Committee members took another step toward a Downtown TIF District that could bring additional benefits to our community.
The Downtown Tax Increment Financing Committee decided on the boundaries for a new TIF district in downtown that will stretch from South Main Street eastward to South Sixth Street, and from Carl Albert Parkway south to Wyandotte Avenue.
Like we said when the city revived discussions for a downtown TIF district, we think any idea with the goal of improving our city is worth at least a conversation.
Local governments use TIF districts as a tool to stimulate economic development within a specific area to encourage private investment, increase property values, create jobs, and improve infrastructure.
Oklahoma’s Department of Commerce states TIF districts are used to help generate private development projects, through the funding by tax dollars, for public improvements and other eligible project costs.
The government borrows money to invest in the development, typically for incentives or public infrastructure. The loan is repaid by capturing a portion of the taxes generated by the development.
Our community should be familiar with TIF Districts after the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County Commissioners reached an agreement with Burk Collins Co. for the one that stimulated the Shops at McAlester.
Burk Collins and Co. agreed to build the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center at its own expense and to bring in the businesses involved.
The city of McAlester and Pittsburg County agreed to pay Burk Collins and Co. 90% of the city’s and county’s sales tax collections from Shops at McAlester for five years or until the payments total $5.5 million — whichever comes first.
Shops at McAlester opened in March 2022, when Starbucks became the first business to open its doors. Anchor stores Hobby Lobby, Ross and TJ Maxx opened soon afterward, followed by Ollie’s, Five Below, Chick-fil-A and more.
The city and county recently combined for a first payment that totaled $1,085.706.23.
It will take some time before our community gets the full benefit of the sales tax influx as we pay off the construction. But it’s already worth it for the jobs, shopping options, and influx of people who also spend time in shops outside of that highway project.
A downtown TIF will be different than the one associated with the Shops at McAlester.
So while a plan is not set in motion for a Downtown TIF District, we applaud committee members for taking time to collect data and research which option will provide the most benefit to our community.
