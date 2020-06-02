We must end all violence.
Outrage is justified over George Floyd’s death under the knee of a white cop in Minneapolis — as are the calls nationwide for an end to racism.
But rioting and looting that overshadowed protests in cities like Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Dallas, Chicago, New York and more are unnecessary criminal acts that only tear down communities even more when they are already facing issues.
Extremist groups also take advantage of the rage fueled by such events to reach their own ends in larger uncivil action.
McAlester was named among cities in threatening messages made Sunday by an anti-government group known as the “boogaloos” that targets liberal political candidates and law enforcement.
Local law enforcement agencies acted swiftly to take precautions in case anything happened — but nothing did.
Our staff swept the city for hours as unconfirmed Facebook rumors warned of false riots they heard about from someone who heard it from someone else, but we only saw increased police patrols and people walking their dogs.
The “boogaloo” movement calls for a second Civil War, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute, an independent nonprofit that researches misinformation and hate speech on social media.
All hate speech is unacceptable.
We must remain vigilant and stand against injustices through peaceful protests calling for change.
But be slow to judgement and overreacting. Be quick to listen and love.
Our community is stronger together and we can’t let hate win.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
