A new policy aiming to address unsportsmanlike incidents at Oklahoma secondary school sporting events is unfortunately needed.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association officially adopted a policy this week that states if "an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct occurs two or more times during the same season, at the same school, in the same activity, the team and/or individual will be suspended from participation in that activity for the remainder of the season."
It states if the second act occurs without any contests remaining, the penalty will be applied to the next season.
Some examples include:
• fans entering the playing surface to engage in acts such as fighting,
• constantly verbally attacking officials,
• attacking other fans,
• coaches physically or verbally attacking officials,
• players fighting other players during postgame handshakes,
• student sections verbally chanting inappropriate or demeaning chants at individuals, teams, or officials.
“I think it’s a rule that needs to be there," McAlester athletic director James Singleton said. "The rule checks not only people in the stands, but it checks the coaches and players too."
We agree.
Fan behavior has gotten out of hand — and we, the fans, have to do better.
The National Federation of State High School Associations — the governing body that writes rules and regulations for high school sports — stated in 2017 that only two of 10 referees return for their third year of officiating.
National surveys show nearly half of officials feel threatened after officiating a game, according to the NFHS.
NFHS held an officials' consortium this year — with CEO Dr. Karissa Niehoff stating disrespectful fan behavior is leading to the nationwide officials shortage.
"Attendees at the consortium identified the boorish behavior of fans — and others — as the most common and visible issue affecting the recruitment and retention of officials," she wrote. Niehoff added that most officials have come to expect fans, coaches and players to disrespect them.
Fan behavior isn't a new problem, but it seems to be escalating in recent years.
College and professional athletes talk about being called racial slurs and derogatory terms.
Viral videos this summer show a Little League baseball ref disqualifying a team after parents continually bickered with him over calls.
Fans fought on the court after a playoff basketball game in southeast Oklahoma last season.
Most fans have disagreed with a call or had an emotional reaction to something at a game — that's why we go, to enjoy the atmosphere and support our team.
But mistreating others over disagreements in a game has to stop.
We all should treat each other with respect — whether you call that the Golden Rule, sportsmanship, or just being kind to others.
Whatever you call it, we shouldn't allow ourselves to forget that in the emotional throes of a game.
Most people don't lose themselves over a game, but the OSSAA policy is needed for the people who do.
Anyone who has lost control over an OSSAA activity should take a beat to remember the game is for the children — most of whom had many academic, athletic and life milestones taken away during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We should continue to support our children, family and friends at these events — but we must always remember to be kind, no matter what happens in the game.
If not, stay home.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
