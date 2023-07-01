The Clark and Wanda Bass Foundations and First National Bank in McAlester made contributions that will help a massive renovation project and help our community.
Those entities announced contributions that will total $375,000 toward the ongoing plans to renovate the McAlester Public Library that first opened in 1970.
“We are pleased to be able to assist in continuing the legacy of the McAlester Public Library through this renovation project,” FNB Board Chairman Carlton Bass and FNB President Evans McBride said in a joint release.
First National Bank announced a contribution of $75,000, while the Clark Bass Foundation and the Wanda Bass Foundation will contribute $150,000 apiece, which will result in a total of $375,000 to the project.
Those funds will go toward a renovation of the library in McAlester that provides a safe space for our community to learn and offers myriad services to everyone.
Officials have said the multi-million renovation project at the McAlester Public Library will make the facility state-of-the-art.
Fundraising toward the project started with a $1.5 million pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation, followed with a matching $1.5 million donation from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, then an additional $1.5 million pledge from the city of McAlester.
Those pledges will be paid over five years at $300,000 per year.
The Fugitt Foundation recently pledged another $1.5 million to bring the total to $6 million, while the rest of the project will be funded through donations from individuals and smaller groups.
The late Clark and Wanda Bass along with First National Bank contributed to myriad community projects across nearly six decades.
The Basses were also among the six original lead donors to the McAlester Public Library building on North Second Street that opened in May 1970.
This is yet another way they helped give back to our community as the foundations and First National Bank continue their legacy.
We applaud these latest organizations and everyone involved for their support of project that will bolster our community for the next 50 years.
We again encourage anyone who supports education and the wonderful things happening at our community’s library to support in anyway possible.
