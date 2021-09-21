It's OK to disagree.
But as McAlester school board president Joy Tribbey said during Monday's special meeting to discuss the district's COVID-19 situation — it's not OK to berate people whose job it is to enforce precautions implemented to protect students.
Tribbey said during the meeting that administrators, staff and school board members received disrespectful messages, calls and confrontations in recent weeks over COVID-19 precautions the district implemented.
“That is not OK,” Tribbey said. “I will stand up for them (school staff and board members) because everyone there is there to do a job and they are there because they care about the students.”
Superintendent Randy Hughes required masks districtwide on Aug. 31 with a student opt-out form available for anyone who doesn't want to wear them.
Board members voted to approve a quarantine policy that aligns with guidance from Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma State Department of Health that required exclusion of people in close contact with a person who tests positive from high-risk activities where masking isn’t feasible or “is not known to be effective at preventing transmission of COVID-19.”
That meant a close contact could go to class with a mask but not participate in extra-curricular activities.
Confusing? Yes.
It's understandable why people would disagree with allowing a close contact in the classroom but not in extra-curricular activities.
Students don't always properly wear a mask in class; masks can be especially uncomfortable when worn during extra-curriculars; excluding a close contact who ends up testing negative from activities is frustrating.
But the infeasibility of wearing a mask during extra-curriculars is exactly why those activities are higher risk of community spread than a classroom.
Plus, the short time the rule was in place — there was another drop in COVID-19 cases districtwide.
MPS reported on Aug. 31 it had 9 employees and 30 students test positive — with a total of 346 staff and students isolating due to positive tests or being a close contact.
Data on Friday showed one staff and 14 students testing positive — with a total of 56 out.
Masks work. Scientific data from reputable sources — not Facebook — shows they help reduce community spread.
McAlester's COVID-19 precautions continue to work. Data from the district shows the district is taking the right steps.
Despite the mountains of data from across the globe to the local level, some still don't believe masks work — and that's fine.
We all have the a right to our own opinion. We all have a constitutional right to express ourselves peacefully.
But we should all show each other respect when expressing our disagreements. And that concept should extend beyond the school district.
So to everyone unfairly and wrongfully berating school staff over COVID-19 changes — do better.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
