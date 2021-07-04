THUMBS UP to everyone who helped make the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival possible — and we hope it continues.
The music festival brought three concerts nights in the past few months jam-packed with great music, good food and fun times for lots of locals and visitors.
Organizers and event sponsors joined together to offer the Dancing Rabbit Music festival concerts free of charge to the public, except those who opt for one of the VIP tailgating packages.
Saturday's finale featured The Band of Heathens, with their romping mix of Americana and rock getting people on their feet along Choctaw Avenue in McAlester.
Band cofounder Ed Jurdi told us bands like The Band, The Beatles, The Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones, and singer-songwriter-based bands inspired BOH.
BOH was featured Austin City Limits in Fall 2009, nominated as “New Emerging Artist” and “Best Duo/Group of The Year” in 2009 and 2010 at the Americana Music Awards, have a passionate fanbase.
It was fun to see a successful act playing in McAlester — and that goes for all three of the concerts in the Dancing Rabbit series.
The festival brought in Grammy Award-nominated John Fullbright, country-blues musician Charlie Parr as headliners for the first two shows.
We were glad to see so many community members and visitors enjoying a good time in downtown McAlester all summer.
And we hope the festival will continue in the future.
THUMBS UP to everyone making their voice heard in the Choctaw Nation tribal council election.
Voters in Choctaw Nation districts 4, 7, and 10 head to the polls this week to decide who will represent them for the next four years.
Early in-person voting is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday with the general election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Voters in District 10 will decide between incumbent Anthony Dillard and challenger Sherman Bo Miller. District 10 includes Atoka, northern Bryan and southern Pittsburg counties — with the polling place at the Choctaw Community Center located at 1203 West Liberty Road in Atoka.
A new council member will be elected in District 4 between Jess Henry and Jennifer Roberts. District 4 voters can vote at the Choctaw Community Center in Poteau at 208 B Street or at the Community Center in Spiro at 19400 AES Road.
District 6 incumbent Jennifer Woods and District 12 incumbent James Frazier ran unopposed, according to the Choctaw Nation Election Board.
Voters in District 7 will decide between Adrian Johnico, Joey Tom, James H. Smith, and Melissa Reich all filed for the District 7 seat.
Two locations are also available for District 7 voters — the Choctaw Community Center in Antlers at 302 SW O Street or the Choctaw Community Center in Wright City at 5718 Rodeo Grounds Road.
We applaud everyone using their right to vote and participating in government.
