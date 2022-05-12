Several moments during the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival on Saturday embodied how the events bring life to our community.
Parents danced with their excited children near the stage as Tulsa musician Travis Linville opened the first of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s 2022 series on Saturday in downtown McAlester. Linville and his band mates performed several tracks from his most recent album, 2021's "I'm still Here,” and blues and rock covers of other songs as families and friends smiled and chattered along Choctaw Avenue.
Joe Pug played next with his acoustic guitar and harmonica in a solo performance reminiscent of early Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie. He took a moment between songs to tell the crowd about shortening his given name, Joseph Pugliese, and his Italian ancestors — calling it a pleasant surprise that he would be playing in an area known as Oklahoma’s Little Italy when coming to McAlester and Krebs.
“I feel a kinship with you,” Pug told the crowd.
Tulsa-native and famed artist John Moreland headlined the event with the final set after sunset with the stars overhead as he sang one of his best-known songs: "Meet me where I land, if I slip and fall too far, hang me in the Tulsa County stars."
Moreland told the crowd it was his first performance in McAlester to loud cheers — and people later clamored for an encore before the artist returned to the stage to end the night with the fan-requested “Break My Heart Sweetly.”
Those moments and more show how special the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is to our community.
We’ve interview artists on their thoughts ahead of each concert since the festival started last year, taken pictures at each event, and enjoyed talking with festival-goers.
Dancing Rabbit brings the community together for a fun, free night of music and good memories.
Saturday was no different.
Ryan and Jessica White said they had just returned to their Tulsa home from an overseas trip to Croatia and Turkey before heading to McAlester for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival because they were determined to see Pug play.
Matthew Woods told us he went to the concert specifically to hear Moreland — but enjoyed the entire show.
"I thought it was very awesome," Woods said. "I think it's something that's very family friendly and very good for our city."
As we covered in the dozens of stories leading up to Saturday’s kickoff, the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is set to bring more fun to McAlester all summer.
We encourage everyone to enjoy this free music festival series — set for a June 11 show featuring Flobots, Josie Dunne and Stroke 9; plus a July 16 concert featuring the Quaker City Nighthawks, Shawn James and the Texas Gentlemen.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
