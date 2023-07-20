A local festival continues to grow — with its biggest show yet set for this weekend.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival will end this summer’s set of free concerts with the finale on July 22 — including Red Dirt music legends Jason Boland & the Stragglers, with Cody Canada and the Departed, Kody West, and the Red Dirt Rangers.
Artists spoke with the News-Capital about the show being somewhat of a reunion among them in what will be the final summer show for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
This lineup is one of the biggest yet for the festival and it undoubtedly be a boot-scootin’ fun time for all.
Like we’ve said since DRMF started in 2021, these free concerts do a lot of good for our community.
The News-Capital has interviewed artists ahead of each concert since it started, taken pictures at each event, and enjoyed talking with festival-goers for stories afterward.
Dancing Rabbit brings the community together for a fun, free night of music and good memories, plus the event is turning McAlester into a regional music hub.
Dancing Rabbit does exactly what organizers hopes it would when they met around a table at Spaceship Earth Coffee two years ago to talk about their dreams for making it a reality.
They envisioned a series of free concerts that would make McAlester the regional hub for live music.
DRMF shows in 2021 included artists the Dancing Rabbit Music Association wanted to feature from the outset, such as a couple of native Oklahomans who were drawing lots of national attention — and it soon expanded beyond the May, June and July shows with a fall edition, After Hours shows, and a ticketed Spotlight Series.
Organizers also wanted to provide some variety of music and have booked artists in various genres for everyone to enjoy.
The News-Capital again applauds the organizers for bringing more life to downtown McAlester and keeping our community’s momentum rolling forward.
This is a great event that brings people from across the area, region and nation to enjoy everything our community has to offer.
So we hope everyone enjoys the Red Dirt reunion on Saturday.
