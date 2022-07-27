This year's final concert of the summer at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in McAlester rocked.
The Texas Gentlemen, Shawn James, and the Quaker City Night Hawks rolled into McAlester on July 16 with a jamming good time in the finale of three free concerts this year at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
It was a hot weekend with a high temperature exceeding 100 degrees — but the concert was hotter with lively performances that kept attendees rocking.
"This is so good they've got this going on," Kaylee Standfield told us. "We needed something for everybody and our community to come together."
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival began in 2021 with shows in May, June and July that year — featuring headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
This year's summer festival series started with Tulsa musician Travis Linville, singer-songwriter Joe Pug, and Tulsa-native John Moreland headlining the May concert.
Flobots, Josie Dunne and Stroke 9 brought a fun atmosphere to downtown McAlester in the June show.
The July show put an exclamation point on the summer concert series that brought people to McAlester for free music and fun.
As we've said since it started last year, the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is a great thing for our community.
Dancing Rabbit brings people from all over to see some of their favorite artists for free and those people tend to spend time in our community, shopping at our stores, eating at our restaurants.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Association received the Merit Award for Outstanding New Event in the RedBud Awards, the state’s highest honors in tourism and presented by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.
But the shows also provide fun and free entertainment that builds on quality of life for all of us here.
We applaud everyone involved in putting the shows together for our community — and we look forward to another hopping good time next year.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
