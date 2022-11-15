Cold weather didn't deter people from a music festival in McAlester this weekend.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival held its inaugural fall edition of the free concert series on Saturday with fans bundled up and hovering around heaters to watch festival favorite John Fullbright headline an outdoor show and Charlie Parr headline an indoor portion.
Stacy and David Scroggins told us they enjoyed Saturday's shows and the choice of artists fit well with the acts at previous DRMF concerts.
David Powell told us he traveled from Ardmore to McAlester for the DRMF and after-hours show — which he said indicates the surging music scene in McAlester.
"These bands are drawing people to McAlester," Powell said. "McAlester has an opportunity to be a hub for this kind of music, Americana music," he added.
We agree.
Like we've said since the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival started in 2021, these concerts are great for our community and bring life to downtown McAlester.
The first DRMF shows in May, June and July of 2021 featured headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
This year's summer festival series brought notable headliners with Tulsa-native John Moreland, Flobots, and The Quaker City Night Hawks.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Association received the Merit Award for Outstanding New Event in the RedBud Awards, the state’s highest honors in tourism and presented by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.
Not only is the concert series gaining recognition and awards, but it's growing in popularity and bringing people statewide and from across the region to our community.
Cold weather this weekend didn't stop people from rocking downtown McAlester will John Fullbright or enjoying Charlie Parr inside Spaceship Earth Coffee afterward.
Carter Sampson opened the outdoor show, followed by husband-and-wife duo Ragland, before Fullbright grooved to close the show.
Americana duo Two Runner opened the indoor show ahead of Parr from indoors at Spaceship.
DRMF brings all kinds of people to our community to enjoy good music and fun.
We look forward to the announcement of the next shows and hope to see even more people there next time.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
