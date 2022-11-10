People clamoring for things to do in town have yet another opportunity to enjoy concerts without traveling far.
McAlester's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival introduces a fall edition this weekend and brings back two festival favorites — John Fullbright and Charlie Parr.
Fullbright will headline the Saturday, Nov. 12 free show on the outdoor stage off Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester. Husband and wife duo Ragland and solo artist Carter Sampson will open the show.
Parr is playing a free show at Spaceship Earth Coffee at 345 E.Choctaw Ave. with opener Two Runner — a female duo featuring claw-hammer banjo and fiddle.
The outdoor show in the parking lot of The Icehouse starts at 3 p.m. with Carter Sampson, followed by Ragland, and then John Fullbright around sunset.
Two Runner opens the show on Spaceship Earth's indoor stage, followed by Parr.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concerts are presented free of charge by the Dancing Rabbit Music Association and its sponsors —but attendees can get closer access to the front of the stage by paying $10 for a special pit pass.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival began in 2021 with shows in May, June and July that year — featuring headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
This year's summer festival series brought notable headliners with Tulsa-native John Moreland, Flobots, and The Quaker City Night Hawks.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Association received the Merit Award for Outstanding New Event in the RedBud Awards, the state’s highest honors in tourism and presented by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association.
And this weekend's concert looks to bring more people to McAlester for free music and fun.
Like we've said since the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival started, these concerts are great for our community and bring life to downtown McAlester.
Dancing Rabbit brings people from various walks of life to enjoy their favorite artists in downtown McAlester and spend time in our community, shopping in our stores and eating at our restaurants.
We applaud everyone involved in expanding the concert series to the fall and encourage everyone to check it out.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
