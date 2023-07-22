A new notification system will help people across Pittsburg County.
Pittsburg County Commissioners recently approved the purchase of Genasys — a notification system that will allow county officials to alert courthouse staff of an emergency situation and allow mass notification of various kinds to all county residents who sign up for it.
Genasys covers a number of emergency situations as well as other instances where a mass notification may be desired, such as for a road closure.
Another feature is a “panic button” that will be part of the system for county officials at the Pittsburg County Courthouse that also notifies law enforcement and emergency personnel of an emergency.
Commissioners took action to approve the Genasys system at an annual cost of $6,450, which was cheaper than the other option presented.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said the agreement includes a five-year option to renew.
Enloe said signup information will be available once the system is in place and a QR code will be posted.
Information transmitted to county residents who signup for Genasys includes mass notification for things such as hazardous weather, HAZMAT emergencies involving hazardous materials and evacuation routes. It can also be used to transmit information regarding water outages, road closures and fires, and requests to stay away from certain areas.
This system is a great way to help keep county residents informed.
Not only will citizens get updates on road closures, fires, water outages and more, the new system will add another layer to helping keep county residents aware during severe weather.
An EF-2 tornado injured at least five people and destroyed 22 structures when it ripped through Haileyville and Hartshorne in 2019.
Storm sirens in those towns were not operational at the time and have since been repaired. Sirens represent a base layer of keeping people weather-aware and safe, but we’ve repeatedly said and firmly believe that nobody should rely solely on storm sirens during severe weather.
Storm sirens are most effective to alert those who are outside. The sound of the sirens will not penetrate many homes. Homes are built to keep outside sounds out.
Enloe and the emergency management staff update citizens online during storms and this system will help improve notification with citizens during storms.
Oklahomans have lived through storm season for generations. We know how quickly weather can turn severe, so we need to ensure we have a plan in the event of nearby violent weather.
Smart phones can be configured to alert you in case of violent weather, too. TV stations, the Weather Channel and others offer notifications of severe weather. You may be able to purchase a weather radio.
Soon, county residents can add this notification system to help them stay weather-aware, in addition to staying informed about what’s going on in the county.
We applaud the county for making this upgrade and encourage citizens to sign up when it becomes available.
