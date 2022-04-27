There's no need to go back to the drawing board — or to court — over proposed ward boundaries in the city of McAlester.
City councilors rejected proposed ward boundary changes from the city's Ward Commission, which voted to send the plan back to councilors without making any changes.
McAlester's city charter calls for rejected boundary plans to be sent to the ward commission for revisions. Those revisions, if any, must then be sent to the council for further consideration. If the plan is rejected again, the city could then file a lawsuit to have a judge make a ruling in the matter.
But it shouldn't go that far because councilors should approve the proposed changes.
Ward 6 Councilor Kevin Beaty, Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright and Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden each criticized the plan when it came before the council during the April meeting.
Beaty said he would remain in Ward 6 if the plan was approved, but a lot of people he represents would end up in other wards.
Roden indicated he wanted to keep it the way it was because he would lose some constituents and gain new ones he hadn't previously represented.
Boatright said a large percentage of his ward would also change, adding that he has always lived in Ward 5 and didn't want to lose constituents that he knew personally.
We understand the councilors' concerns. They were elected to represent their wards by constituents in the boundaries as they stand.
It may seem to councilors that they lose their voter base. But they will still represent McAlester citizens if the new plan is approved — albeit they might need to knock on some new doors.
It may seem unfair to some citizens that they will be represented by a different councilor. But citizens can still voice their opinions and let their new representatives know where they stand on every local issue.
Not only can those political concerns be addressed through councilors and citizens getting to know each other if the new boundaries are approved — McAlester's Ward Commission is supposed to redraw city ward boundaries without taking politics into account.
"At the end of the day the only thing we were allowed to consider was how do we mathematically make these wards match the requirements under the charter," Ward 6 Commission member Blake Lynch told councilors. "I can assure you we all spent a lot of time doing just that."
Lynch said commission members used major corridors to outline wards and used federal census data to keep the wards as evenly populated as possible.
Commission members also knew one thing for sure going into the process based on the data — the wards couldn't stay the same.
"We just didn't even have that option because of the wards being so far off," Lynch said.
The proposed wards indicate major shifts due to major shifts in population throughout the city.
Net population in the city declined since the last census, but officials said the city's population shifted due to the prison population being taken out of consideration by law and people moving to other areas of town.
Commission members aimed to make the ward populations equal with a goal of getting them within 5% of each other.
Change can be hard for people to adapt, but the new boundaries were bound to change after population shifts and the legal exclusion of the prison population that was included for decades.
The commission voted to not make any changes and send the plan back to council.
We urge councilors to approve the new boundaries.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
