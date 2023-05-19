McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.