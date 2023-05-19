THUMBS UP to McAlester city councilors for continuing an annual celebration.
McAlester city councilors recently authorized Mayor John Browne to sign an agreement with Rainbow Fireworks for the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
It’s set for Tuesday, July 4, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
The proposed agreement for $20,000 provides for Rainbow Fireworks to conduct the fireworks display and sets out what the company is to provide.
“This product totaling $20,000 will provide for from 22 to 24 minutes of a continuous and entertaining show with a defined opening and a phenomenal finale,” states the Rainbow Fireworks proposal.
It calls for a total of 667 shells, with four breaks of Class C product.
Included in the proposal from Rainbow Fireworks is a statement the display will be conducted by a trained operator with an Oklahoma-issued license, all needed equipment, the permit fee and transportation to the site.
Also included in the proposal is $5 million general liability insurance policy.
This event brings our community together to celebrate our country’s independence.
We applaud city councilors for continuing the tradition.
