THUMBS UP to organizers of a fun tournament that will also help the local hospital.
McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation is sponsoring a cornhole tournament in the hours leading up to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's summer finale on July 16.
The free music festivals always have a community block-party atmosphere and the cornhole tournament will surely add to the fun.
DRMF events have included various vendors, an open mic for young artists, and more that offer the community and attendees fun things leading up to the concerts.
MRHC Foundation Executive Director Chris Plunkett said Dancing Rabbit organizers approached the organization months ago to offer a fundraiser opportunity at the event and suggested a cornhole tournament.
The double-elimination tournament is set to start at 2 p.m. and end before the Dancing Rabbit shows start at 6 p.m. all on July 16.
Winners on the first-place team will receive $400 in cash and prizes. Second place will win $200 and prizes,while third place will win $100 and some festival merchandise.
Registration will close at 4 p.m. Friday, July 15 — and anyone interested can reach Plunkett at 918-470-9268.
Teams consist of two people with a $100 total entry fee — with all proceeds going to the MRHC Foundation to help support the Mercy Clinic, buy hospital equipment and fund several things.
So not only does the tournament offer fun times ahead of another fun concert series, proceeds go toward the continued success of our local hospital.
Plunkett said anyone interested can sponsor a lane for $500 that will two cornhole boards with the company’s logo on them that the businesses can keep.
The tournament will be played under a big tent in the parking lot between Lance's Majestic Barber Style and what used to be the Ice House on Choctaw Avenue.
This adds to the growing number of fun things to do in our community and in downtown McAlester while also supporting the local hospital.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
