Winners of our annual Readers’ Choice will be announced Saturday.
Voters pick the best of the best in our community each year in the McAlester News-Capital’s Readers’ Choice Awards, which will be inserted in the Saturday print edition and published online.
This fun and engaging project is a business builder with voters picking the best places in our community to eat, shop, get a car fixed and more. Local people seeing winners featured in the Readers’ Choice awards can be enticed to try a new place, while travelers might pick a business based on our community’s selections.
There are more than 120 categories this year that include various restaurants, vehicle repair, health services, and much more.
We congratulate all of this winners for their continued service to our community and offering the best of the best in the area.
Local businesses are the backbone of our community — hiring locals, providing services to locals, supporting local causes. This project is one way for voters to give those businesses credit for everything they do in our community and for being the best at what they do.
Our community is also building on a lot of momentum with the arrival of more businesses, exciting activities and new things in downtown McAlester, construction of a new multi-million dollar school building, repairs ongoing at the Southeast Expo Center, and so much more.
There is a lot of good in this community and a lot of it has to do with the people and organization’s featured in our Readers’ Choice Awards.
We thank everyone for voting to show their appreciation — and we thank everyone working to build a brighter future for our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
