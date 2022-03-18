THUMBS UP to local teams representing our community well with some basketball state championships.
McAlester and Pittsburg recently won girls basketball state titles in their respective classes to put southeast Oklahoma atop the mountain.
“I’m just so proud of these kids, the way they play, how hard they play," McAlester girls basketball coach Jarrod Owen said after a 53-49 win against El Reno to clinch the 5A state championship.
We share that sentiment for all the athletes that worked to help their team win a state title.
The Lady Buffs won the fourth state championship in program history to end a journey that the team called "The Chase" by obtaining their goal of winning a gold ball.
McAlester senior Stevie Stinchcomb was also named the state tournament's Most Valuable Player.
Pittsburg came back to take a 53-51 win against two-time defending champion and top-ranked Lomega in the Class B state championship on March 5. Pittsburg's Catyn Graham also won MVP honors.
It marked the school's first championship and Pittsburg had one of just 64 perfect seasons in Oklahoma history among 404 girls state champions since 1919.
“It’s one of the most awesome feelings there are," Pittsburg coach Jim Jenson said after the game. "I’m lucky enough to do it four times, four different schools. Just, no words.”
We believe athletic success is a product of hard work put in over the course of months and years to obtain the common goal of finishing the season with a win and a trophy. That hard work comes with all the athletic preparation — getting in shape, preparing for opponents, and more — but it also comes with being prepared in the classroom to remain eligible.
We applaud the players who contributed to our area's championship teams and know these seasons will be remembered forever.
Not only will memories of this season be shared at family gatherings, school functions and more for eternity — it's also just the beginning for these student-athletes.
They showed determination to reach their goals and we believe they will continue putting their mind to reaching goals in the classroom and after graduation.
So we hope our community takes some time to enjoy and celebrate the state championships with these players — and know that it's only the beginning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.