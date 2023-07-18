Congratulations to our new Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester’s Teen representatives and everyone who participated in this year’s event.
Hensley Kidd won the 2024 Miss McAlester crown and Sophie Eaton was named the 2024 Miss McAlester’s Teen on Saturday after competing with a bevy of qualified candidates to represent our area on the big stage.
The Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Teen event is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America.
Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester’s Teen will serve one year as brand ambassadors, speaking with people in various capacities and attending events before representing the area at next year’s Miss Oklahoma competition.
Kidd, a Pittsburg High School senior, previously won the 2022 Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen title before becoming on Saturday the third to ever claim both titles.
She said her father, Shawn Kidd, died of brain cancer when she was 10 years old and it took a toll on her. So she worked to help local children facing similar struggles through Kidd Strong on her platform during her Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen campaign.
Now, Kidd plans to start a foundation to further help students with similar struggles.
Sophie Eaton attends McAlester High School and her parents are Trent and Aimee Hardaway. Her talent was a flute solo and her Community Service Initiative was When I Awake.
The Miss McAlester Organization works to empower young women in their path to a successful future.
The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes.
The Miss McAlester Organization awarded $15,800 in cash scholarships, plus $30,960 in-kind tuition scholarships will be made available from eight different colleges and universities across Oklahoma — totaling $46,760.00.
This program proves each year that it will provide resources to help young women succeed in taking crucial steps toward their life goals.
We applaud the competitors for showing that our community’s future is in good hands with talented and thoughtful young women who can lead the way.
