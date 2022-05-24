McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.