Congratulations to all the graduates in our community.
Area schools over the past several weeks held graduation ceremonies and we hope families, friends, and loved ones enjoyed celebrating the milestone with their graduates.
Graduation is the culmination of hard work in the classroom and out of it to reach academic goals to set the foundation on which students will grow for the future.
Students faced several challenges, especially at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, that overcame in order to continue working toward their goals in preparation for life after school.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes recently gave students some keys to succeed as they head into the real world.
Hughes, set to retire after nearly 40 years in education, spoke Saturday during the Class of 2022 commencement and said students should be lifelong learners, work hard, and "anchor deep" in their values.
"You're going to get knocked down but you have to get back up," Hughes said. "Your parents taught you values and taught you right from wrong. Anchor deep in those values."
He said nobody is too old to learn, which is something all of us should remember in life.
Education provides a foundation for students early on as our education system molds children into leaders of tomorrow. Those children grow up to become teachers, doctors, business owners, and more to give our community a brighter future.
So no matter how much experience we have in a field or how many years we spend honing or craft — we can always continue to learn.
Graduates should also take a moment to thank everyone who has helped along the way and take a moment to celebrate.
We congratulate all graduates for reaching their goals and look forward to seeing great things from you down the road.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
