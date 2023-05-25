Memories from school days will last forever and local graduates will build on those toward a brighter future.
Many local high schools, colleges, and schools continue graduation commencements as students move on to the next step in their lives. Some move up to the next grade, others will start their careers, and so many continue working toward making a brighter future for themselves and our communities.
McAlester High School Valedictorian Abigail Brown recently told her fellow graduates that she will hang on to several memories — laughing in a teacher’s storage room, collecting Taco Bell packets, gasping at the price of a Robert Graham shirt, getting a scholarship after being rejected for others. She said those memories helped shaped her — and challenged her classmates to make new memories.
“I’m truly grateful for each and every friendship and relationship that has been made,” Brown said. “Congrats on the class of 2023. Our future is bright and I cannot wait to see where this next chapter leads all of us.”
That encapsulates the milestone moment of every graduate.
Graduation is a time to reflect on the memories made and moments shared with loved ones. It’s a time to be proud of the accomplishments made in recent years in taking steps toward the future. It’s a time to be excited for the potential of the coming years.
Brown, in her speech at the MHS Class of 2023 commencement, thanked her parents, family, teachers and coaches for their support throughout her high school career.
She graduated with a 4.50 grade-point average and plans to attend the University of Arkansas in pursuit of a business degree at Sam M. Walton College of Business.
Brown is just one example of a local student who accomplished a lot during her high school career and who has goals for the future.
Our communities are full of so many young people excelling in the classroom and giving back to make our collective future brighter.
We applaud all of the graduates for their accomplishments and look forward to the great things you all have in store.
