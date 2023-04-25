Congratulations to The Pride of McAlester Band for taking home the state’s top high school band award.
McAlester High School won its first OSSAA Sweepstakes since 2018 and MHS Band Director Mark Price won his first as a director — with everyone involved seeing the culmination of hard work to be the best of the best.
Sweepstakes includes three events — marching, concert stage performance, and Saturday performance — with three judges in each event judging on a scale from 1 to 5.
Superior, or a 1, is the highest score for each event and McAlester received a superior in each category on the way to the title.
Price told the News-Capital this year will be memorable as his first Sweepstakes win as a director, but he also credited students and staff for taking the program back to the pinnacle.
“It’s always going to be special to me and I’ll always remember the kids that I had in this group this year,” Price said.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” he added.
McAlester won its first Sweepstakes since 2018. The band missed Sweepstakes by one judge’s rating in 2019, the contest didn’t happen in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021 wrought more chaos on the competition.
Price said McAlester again missed Sweepstakes by one judge’s rating last year, making this year’s victory even sweeter.
We applaud all of the students who practice to be the best with their instrument, every director and teacher helping their students achieve their goals, and the parents keeping their students focused on raising the bar.
It takes time, energy and effort to become the best at your craft, and McAlester did just that.
