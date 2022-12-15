The future is bright for Ava Rose Johnson after winning another national award.
The Eufaula High School freshman recently won the 2022 Native American Music Awards Female Artist of the Year — becoming the youngest to be nominated and to win the category.
“It’s very shocking,” the 15-year-old said with a shy smile. “I still can’t wrap my head around it but it’s amazing.”
Johnson said she sat stunned after hearing her name before her father, Nathan Johnson, reminded her about an acceptance speech at the November awards show in Niagara Falls, New York.
"I thanked God, and then my parents and my family members, my grandparents, and the school system was very supportive, and Billy Dawson, my producer," Johnson told us.
This is a great accomplishment at such a young age for budding artist.
Ava Rose and her family live near Quinton and have family throughout the area with her parents growing up in Wilburton.
We congratulate Ava Rose on the major award and wish her continued success.
She was also the youngest to win a NAMA award in any category when she was 12 years old.
Ava Rose won Best Independent Recording By A New Artist in 2019 for “Heaven’s Window” — her original song co-written with country music artists and dedicated to Behr Place, a friend who died in a 2017 ATV accident.
The category originally had 151 nominees with Johnson representing the Osage and Cherokee Nations at the ceremony in Niagara Falls, New York.
Ava Rose also recorded "There's a Boy," at Saxman Studio, owned by Grady Saxman who is best known as a drummer for Luke Combs. The song hit No. 2 on the Sirius XM Indigenous Music Countdown and aired on 12 Canadian FM radio stations.
Her songs reached 68 countries on Spotify and she said her goal is to one day perform in Madison Square Garden.
Here’s wishing Ava Rose the best as she continues her young and successful career.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.