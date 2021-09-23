Tragedy and loss struck our community in recent weeks — but we've also continued to see family, friends and neighbors support those in need.
Just one week ago four McAlester residents, two adults and two teenagers who attended McAlester schools, died after a vehicle in which they were riding left the roadway.
Family, friends and neighbors mourned the loss of 30-year-old Meghan Ransome, 30-year-old Christopher Carrion, and two teenagers who died in the crash.
Our community also started helping with memorial expenses through https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8CUz8eaTsk.
Another tragic situation unfurled this week with a McAlester family's matriarch being hospitalized with double-pneumonia after she contracted COVID-19.
Shanna Twyman's conditioned worsened this week as McAlester High School senior Avion Simon said his family can only pray for her recovery.
But our community offered its support with prayers, meal deliveries, and donations through a GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/69dbcc15.
"It's just been a lot," Avion told us. "But I'm so grateful for everyone that's reached out to me. I really didn't know how many people knew me and knew my family and wanted to help.
"I know now that I'm not alone," he added.
When tragedy strikes our community members, it makes an impact on us all in some way.
We will continue to keep those families in our thoughts — and we urge our community to take time in helping our neighbors impacted by tragedy loss.
Even something small and seemingly insignificant can be a huge help for someone in their time of need.
Our community's reaction to help these families and others recently is not surprising as we've done so time and again for years.
We appreciate those who organized efforts and hope the help continues to meet the needs.
We also hope for recovery and healing for all those in need during challenging times.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
