Flowers, balloons and signage covered a McAlester police vehicle to honor an officer who died on active duty.
Signs and notes on the vehicle shared messages of love for McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow, who recently died after succumbing to injuries suffered in a head-on collision.
Pictures on the vehicle of Barlow showed him spending time with friends and family before he graduated from McAlester High School in 2015, served in the U.S. Army and then worked for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Barlow was sworn in as a patrolman for the McAlester Police Department on Aug. 12, 2021 and he died a few days after he suffered injuries in a head-on collision during an escort for McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker, who was previously found dead at his home.
Several officers from the McAlester Police Department travelled to Tulsa on March 17 to escort Parker from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Wetumka.
The Glenpool Police Department said officers were notified around 6:27 p.m. on Friday, March 17, of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. South.
Our community grieved the loss of these two officers over the past month and will continue to do so for some time — while also rallying to support the families and friends of the officers during tragic circumstances.
Barlow’s vehicle was too damaged for the memorial, so McAlester Police Sgt. Chuck Sutterfield offered his as a replacement — adding Barlow’s badge number before it was placed outside a McAlester funeral home and the community placed tons of signage in the officer’s honor.
Those items were removed from the vehicle as it was prepared for the Wednesday funeral for Barlow — where hundreds of law enforcement officers, emergency responders, friends, family and community members continued to show their respect for the fallen officer.
Community members and emergency responders rallied around the MPD office for a prayer vigil in Barlow’s honor. A steak fundraiser dinner Tuesday night raised nearly $31,000 for Barlow’s family. Another fundraiser raised $4,000 for the Barlow and Parker families.
The McAlester Country Club hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser and Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility hosted a walking taco lunch this week to benefit the Barlow family.
Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford will continue matching donations made at the McAlester dealership up to $25,000 — $12,500 apiece for the families of Barlow and Parker, through Wednesday.
The Loft salon raised $3,000 over the weekend after donating all profits from the salon on Sunday along with a gift basket raffle. On its Facebook page, the salon said the money will be given to Freedom Ford so it can be matched.
A fund has been set up to assist Barlow’s family at First National Bank in McAlester. For any questions on how to donate, contact the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212.
We thank the community for supporting these families during their time of need and will keep them in our thoughts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.