A new board installed at McAlester's Chadick Park is a great way to help non-verbal children have fun.
Community partners recently pitched in to install a communication station at the park to help non-verbal children communicate when they want to play on a piece of equipment, indicate who's turn it is, if they need to go to the bathroom, and so much more.
"I was so moved by the idea that a kid might be able to make friends with another kid that never had an opportunity to do that before," Common Roots owner Kristen Lloyd told us. "Now they can communicate with each other."
We agree.
Boxes on the big white board have colors and images indicating pronouns, verbs, questions, and more to help non-verbal children communicate.
This device should help children be more inclusive when another might struggle to verbally communicate. We hope that if anyone at the park sees a non-verbal child being left out that they help them communicate with the board.
McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation Director Chris Plunkett said the idea originated in the MRHC Pediatric Therapy Department.
Community members who saw MRHC's presentation McAlester Public Schools reached out in support of the communication stations, which costs between $500 and $1,000 apiece.
Lloyd and several other community partners quickly pitched in for the first board to be installed at Chadick Park — with Common Roots, J. Michael Miller Law Office, Sherry Jenson, McAlester Grazing Co., Down South Artistry listed as donors on the board.
We applaud everyone involved in making the communication station happen — and we hope more people get involved as the city works to install more.
City officials said Chadick Park exhibited the most immediate need, but they hope to soon install communication stations at 10 other parks.
Anyone interested in donating toward a board can contact Plunkett at clplunkett@mrhcok.com.
Our community is better together — and these communication stations help non-verbal children feel more included.
