THUMBS UP to all involved in organizing the annual cash giveaway drawing — and to everyone shopping local for a chance to win the grand prize.
Organizers said the annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 21, at the corner of Second Street and Choctaw Avenue in McAlester with the hope that the community has fun with it.
"With the community coming together and it being a holiday event and being able to give somebody an option to have a great Christmas or do whatever they need to do with it is great,” said organizer Jeanie McCabe. "I love it."
We love it too because this event promotes giving back to the community by supporting local businesses.
The giveaway also brings us all together as a community to watch the big hopper spin around before hearing numbers for winners being called throughout the night — ending with a grand prize of $10,000.
This year’s sponsors total 86 with tickets at those businesses being given to customers starting this week. Tickets will be available for customers until the day of the drawing.
Each customer at a participating business is set to receive one ticket for each $10 spent at the business with a 100-ticket limit. McCabe said each business can then determine how to distribute tickets to a customer after reaching the individual limit.
The giveaway event will begin with tickets placed in the hopper at 7 p.m. and several prize giveaways will precede the grand prize winner announcement.
We hope everyone can support our local businesses and have fun with this holiday event.
•••
THUMBS UP to everyone looking to join the community fun at several events going on through the weekend.
A free community block party will be going on basically all day Saturday in downtown McAlester with The Grillmarks Festival Series 2021 Ribtoberfest. There will be free food, fun, games, and music along Choctaw Avenue closer to Spaceship Earth Coffee.
"We just want people to come out and have fun," said Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee.
Cooks will compete in a rib cookoff, best bite contest, and best barbecue sauce contest. The event's meat sponsor is ZZ's Country Store, a butcher shop in Indianola that will provide competitors with 2 lbs. of German sausage and two full, untrimmed racks of pork spare ribs.
Teams competing check in at 9 a.m. but cooking won't start until around 11 a.m. and judging starts at 1 p.m. with the winners announced at 6:30 p.m. Polkameisters will play at 3 p.m. and Jacob Tovar will play at 7 p.m.
Check out more on the event's Facebook page and online at https://grillmarksfestival.com/ribtoberfest2021 — and have fun.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.