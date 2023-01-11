This year brings the return of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Ceremony and the MLK Unity Banquet in McAlester.
Organizers brought back the events after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns and told us they hope people participate to learn about Dr. King and join together in unity.
"I think this is a great opportunity for kids in our community to learn about Dr. King," said Pittsburg County Holiday Commission Chairman the Rev. Anthony Washington, who is pastor at Mount Triumph. "He was not just concerned about the community he came from, but humanity itself.”
The MLK Commemorative Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, at 408 E. Wyandotte Ave. in McAlester. The MLK Unity Banquet, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the McAlester High School Cafeteria.
Rev. Terren Anderson of Life Church in McAlester guest speaker speaker for Friday's Commemorative Ceremony and Rev. Anthony L. Scott, pastor of the historic First Baptist Church North Tulsa and president of the Oklahoma Baptist State Convention, is the speaker for the Saturday event. Loise Washington will lead the MLK Unity Choir at the Friday service.
Both events will honor three longtime Pittsburg County Holiday Commission members: the late Miller "Bo" Newman, Leo Thompson and Reginald Turner.
McAlester Mayor John Browne also signed a proclamation declaring Monday. Jan. 16, as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the city.
We applaud organizers for bringing back the event and we encourage everyone to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s words from nearly 60 years ago during the Civil Rights Era as we commemorate MLK Day on Monday.
"Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality."
He wrote those words in his "Letter from Birmingham Jail" on April 16, 1963 after being arrested for violating a law against mass public demonstrations.
King's arrest came after taking part in marches, sit-in and other peaceful protests of segregation laws in the area at that time.
Eight white clergymen wrote an open letter, in which they criticized the demonstrations and urged locals to withdraw support from King and what they called "unwise and untimely" protests against segregation laws.
King responded in the famous letter with examples of unjust treatment of Black people in court, unsolved bombings of Black homes and churches, and the refusal of Birmingham leaders to do anything about injustices.
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," is another famous line from King's letter.
King led civil rights efforts for Blacks' right to vote, desegregation, labor rights, and more.
He won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 14, 1964, for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance.
King challenged our nation's leaders to denounce practices of racial discrimination and work toward equality.
We appreciate local event organizers for bringing back these events to continue those messages of equality and unity.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
