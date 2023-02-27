The McAlester News-Capital dropped the Dilbert comic strip after creator Scott Adams’ racist rant on his online video show.
Adams called Black people a hate group and said white people should “get the hell away” from Black people.
CNHI, a publisher of newspapers nationwide and the News-Capital’s parent company, dropped the Dilbert comic on Friday, Feb. 24, over Adams’ racist comments.
This decision was not difficult.
The News-Capital and CNHI support free speech, but the cartoonist’s comments do not follow our core values or the values of the community we serve.
We condemn all racism and do not support people who accept and propagate hate.
Distributor Andrews McMeel announced Sunday it was “severing our relationship” with Adams after his racist diatribe. Myriad media publishers nationwide denounced Adams’ comments and said they would no longer provide him a platform.
Adams defended himself on social media and said companies dropped his comic because they “hate me and are canceling me.”
But this isn’t a “cancel culture” decision. This is a consequence of intolerable racism — of which Adams has a history.
The most recent backlash stems from his comments on his “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” YouTube show, citing a Rasmussen Reports survey that asked if people agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be white.”
Most agreed, but Adams noted 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure. The phrase became popular in 2017 as a trolling campaign in the discussion forum 4chan but is also used by white supremacists, according to The Anti-Defamation League.
Adams, who is white, repeatedly called Black people members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.”
Seventy-seven Lee Enterprises newspapers dropped Dilbert last year after Adams introduced his first Black character to apparently poke fun at “woke” culture.
Adams is not a victim of “cancel culture.” He is seeing the consequences of his racist comments.
