An upcoming event will bring lots of family-friendly fun to our community.
McAlester Comic Con is set for Oct. 22-23 at the Southeast Expo Center with an array of comic books, vendors, costume competitions, and more in an event believed to be the first of its kind.
“I’m really looking forward to it, but I’m kind of a nerd at heart,” Expo Center Events Manager Casidhe Morgan said with a laugh.
Whether anyone is a nerd or looking for something fun to do in town, this event appears to have it all.
Super Anime Fest is the Oklahoma City-based company organizing the event and has hosted several shows.
Geoff Cupit, co-owner of Super Anime Fest, said he started a Facebook page for the event and was excited about how quickly it gained more than 500 followers.
The event will include cosplay model and performer Mrs. Fae, plus voice actors Chuck Huber and Bryn Apprill.
Huber voiced several characters in Dragon Ball Z shows and video games, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and more.
Apprill is known for her voice work on Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Black Clover and several shows.
The event will include about 60 vendors with freelance artists, anime vendors, comic books, Pokemon cards, athletic cards, and more.
Ardmore-based World Class Revolution partnering with McAlester’s NCWO for a wrestling event immediately after the comic con ends at 4 p.m. that Sunday.
The event sounds like a ton of fun for anyone looking to have some fun in our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.