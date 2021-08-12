We need the right equipment for the mission.
Nearly 90% of the state was listed in the orange or moderate risk phase of COVID-19 transmission as of the Oklahoma State Health Department's Wednesday report.
OSDH reported 171 active cases in Pittsburg County — yet another increase as our county's average daily new cases surpassed 40.
While some will argue that's just a small percentage of the county's population of more than 43,000, data over the past year shows where such a spike in cases could lead.
We went through this early on and throughout the pandemic. Cases started to rise, followed by hospitalizations, which were then followed by deaths.
Although many anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers will undoubtedly continue to falsely call us fear-mongers, the data shows that's where a spike in cases leads.
It isn't a scare tactic. It's fact.
Our collective mission should be to — yet again — flatten the curve.
And we all have tools to flatten the curve again that our state government banned schools from using as the new school year approaches.
This isn't an argument over if masks and vaccines work because there isn't one. They work. They aren't a cure, but they work.
We again urge people to follow guidance of top credible medical professionals and get vaccinated.
Vaccinations are 96% effective at preventing hospitalizations from the Delta variant.
Less than one-tenth of a percent — .08% to be exact — of fully vaccinated Americans have experienced a breakthrough case.
Information changes as experts learn new things about new variants and we all learn to make safe adjustments. Some falsely claim the new information means our experts are lying — but that just demonstrates a person's misunderstanding of how science works.
The McAlester News-Capital is not an expert in the medical field — but our staff reports data and what the experts say is our best chance at fighting COVID-19. That includes local professionals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county and health state departments and more.
We provide all coverage related to COVID-19 online for free instead of behind our paywall because this is a public health emergency that everyone should be vigilant in staying informed on developments.
So please stay informed through credible sources instead of Facebook warriors and remember we are all in this together.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
