THUMBS UP to organizers, participants and attendees for making this year's Christmas parade in downtown McAlester one of the best.
McAlester’s Downtown Christmas Parade on Dec. 9 had more than 75 entries — with fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, floats with festive decor, two teams of Clydesdale horses and so much more.
The parade returned with a theme of "A Country Christmas Parade” this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We enjoyed seeing our friends, family and neighbors enjoying the event as festive parade floats lit up the night in downtown McAlester.
McAlester Area Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess did a wonderful job organizing the event that gave families and children some fun holiday memories.
Two teams of Clydesdale horses pulled carriages to the delight of several children whose faces beamed when they clopped by on Carl Albert Parkway and Choctaw Avenue.
Vehicles from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, McAlester Police Department, McAlester Fire Department, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Fire Department, volunteer fire departments, and other local agencies also brought joy to kiddos lined along the streets.
The Pride of McAlester marching band from McAlester High School performed throughout the parade with cheerful musical precision.
McAlester's city parks department also made a splash with its fun and festive "Redneck Christmas" parade entry.
City of McAlester head gardener Robbie Patton wore a Santa beard and hat as he sat on a hay bale fashioned to look like a reindeer while a tractor moved it’s front loader up and down.
The tractor and other city parks crew vehicles donned festive lights for the Christmas parade — with the bucking reindeer getting millions of views and thousands of shares on TikTok.
“We’ve had a lot of good reactions — we just can’t believe it’s been blowing up like it was,” Patton said.
Our community shines during the holidays as we join in festivities to celebrate the season.
This event made that possible again — and gave our community a huge dose of Christmas cheer with so many participants in the parade.
We thank the organizers for their work in putting it together and hope everyone enjoyed the event as much as we did.
The parade was a great way to kickoff the holiday season.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
