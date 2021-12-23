An annual dinner benefiting the community is again brightening the holidays after nearly a half-century.
Volunteers coordinate and conduct the Community Christmas Dinner — with plans to deliver a free holiday meal to residents in McAlester and Krebs who register to participate before the deadline expires.
The annual event is in its 46th year and brings smiles to many faces and holiday cheer to our friends, family and neighbors.
We applaud everyone involved in making this great community event happen every year to ensure those who need it get a Christmas meal.
Anyone living in McAlester or Krebs can get a Community Christmas Dinner — with no age or income guidelines in place to get a free holiday meal.
Deadline to register for the event is 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, on Friday, Dec. 24.
Those looking to register for a meal or to volunteer can call 918-421-2920 or go online at McAlesterChristmas.com before 5 p.m. Friday.
This year's Christmas dinner includes ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, a dessert and a Pepsi.
Volunteers will be given instructions for delivery of meals — set to be complete by 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25.
Meals cannot be picked up or carried out — as volunteers will deliver the nearly 3,000 meals directly to homes of those who signed up to receive a Christmas dinner.
Each year, the Community Christmas Dinner is paid for entirely through donations as volunteers organize and conduct the event free of charge.
Anyone looking to donate can mail it to Community Christmas Dinner; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74502. Checks should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas.
