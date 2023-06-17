Choctaw Nation recently showed state officials its latest advancements in the drone program that continues soaring to new heights.
The tribe made its first public beyond-the-visual-line-of-sight drone flight amid about 100 state and tribal officials at an event where Chief Gary Batton said the tribe’s drone program could lead to more manufacturing jobs within the reservation.
“We believe we have smart young people here that’s going to lead and help grow our state of Oklahoma and become the number one state in America,” Batton said.
We agree.
Choctaw Nation continues to lead the way with its drone program.
The Federal Aviation Administration in January gave the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s BEYOND program approval to conduct beyond visual line of sight, or BVLOS, flights within the tribe’s Emerging Aviation Technology Center’s test range between Stringtown and Daisy on State Highway 43.
Officials said the program expanded in recent years and now partners with eight high schools with aviation programs.
More than 44,000 acres of land within Choctaw Nation’s Daisy Ranch was set aside by the tribe for the EATC testbed.
The Choctaw Nation was the only tribal nation selected to participate in the FAA’s initial Integrated Pilot Program for unmanned aircraft systems in 2017 before becoming the only tribal nation to lead the BEYOND Program.
Operations at the EATC focus on BVLOS operations for package delivery.
This program and other drone programs across Oklahoma offer our students more opportunities in school to pursue careers.
Choctaw Nation is also helping to lead way in this ever-growing technology and we applaud the tribe’s efforts to stay innovative in moving forward.
The recent flight shows how far the program has come and we believe Choctaw Nation will continue to push the envelope in new technologies.
