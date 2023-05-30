Choctaw Nation recently broke ground on a $70 million expansion at its health clinic in McAlester that will provide benefits to the community.
Plans call for the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic at 1127 S. George Nigh Expressway to be remodeled and doubled in size to cover more than 51,000 square feet. When construction of the new building is complete, the existing building at the health clinic will be renovated and then connected to the new facility.
Officials said completion of the expansion project will increase capacity by 65%, and bring more jobs and more healthcare services.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said the clinic expansion paired with growth at the Shops at McAlester will improve quality of life for citizens.
“It’s great to see the growth that’s going on,” Batton said. “It creates a better lifestyle.”
McAlester Mayor John Browne lauded the expansion.
“It’s a wonderful thing to have the Choctaw Nation choose to invest $70 million in our city,” Browne said. “This will be a great benefit and not only for tribal members.
“It will be great for economic development,” Browne said. “When people see the Choctaw Nation invest, people see that and give our city a longer look.”
We agree.
Construction is scheduled to begin this year and is estimated to be completed on the new addition in 2024.
Renovations on the existing building, set to get underway in a major way once the new facility is constructed, are set to be completed in 2025.
Approximately 65 new jobs will be added for the new facility that will bring the total number to 230 employees at the site.
More medical services and more jobs will boost our community.
This is a massive investment in our community that provides myriad benefits to citizens.
We applaud the Choctaw Nation for its continued support of our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.